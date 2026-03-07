Havoc Drop in One-Goal Battle with Roanoke

Published on March 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Huntsville Havoc dropped in a tight 2-1 contest with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night.

The first period featured strong opportunities on both ends of the ice, seeing each side push the pace early. After an interference penalty against the Havoc, Roanoke opened the scoring on a power play, capitalizing on a rebound to take the lead at 2:04. Huntsville answered later in the period when Phil Elgstam, assisted by Gio Procopio, turned and fired a shot through the goaltender's five-hole at 15:06. The goal came in a milestone moment for both players, as each skated in their 100th professional game. The teams headed into the intermission tied 1-1.

Compared to the opening frame, the second period slowed down and showcased more defensive play. The Dawgs eventually broke the deadlock, finding the back of the net at 15:47 to take the lead heading into the final frame.

The third period turned into a physical battle, highlighted by heavy hits and increased intensity as the Havoc pushed for the equalizer. Huntsville generated significant offensive pressure, pulling the goalie late for an extra attacker and fighting on Roanoke's end until the buzzer sounded, but was unable to find the tying goal.

Brian Wilson stopped 27-of-29 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will remain on the road for their next game on Saturday, March 7 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Berglund Center.







SPHL Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.