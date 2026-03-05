Havoc Sign Forward Dylan Robbins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announced the signing of forward Dylan Robbins to a PTO.

Robbins, 24, joins the Havoc after a college hockey career split between Sacred Heart University (NCAA) and the University of Massachusetts Boston (NCAA III). He brings 116 games of university hockey experience to Huntsville.

Playing in 66 games for SHU over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, the 6'0 ¬Â³ forward tallied 1 goal and 2 assists. During his more recent time at UMass-Boston, in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, Robbins made 4 goals and 6 assists in just 50 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Robbins played for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL). In his two seasons with the team he played a total of 105 games, collecting 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists).

Robbins will join the Havoc ahead of their weekend series in Roanoke.







