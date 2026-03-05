Ice Bears Conduct Roster Changes Ahead of Three-Game Stretch

The Knoxville Ice Bears have made a series of transactions ahead of this week's three-game stretch starting Thursday night in Birmingham. Knoxville has signed goaltender Logan Flodell, defenseman Cole Mickel, and forwards Denver Craig and Tyler Stewart. Forward Blake Tosto has also returned from his loan to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

In addition, the Ice Bears have placed forward Ryan Kuzmich on injured reserve and have placed defensemen Conor Breen and Hlib Varava on waivers.

Flodell has appeared in 15 games for Pensacola this season, posting a 5-5-2 record with a 2.82 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. He was a two-time All-WHL selection during his junior career, the AUS Most Valuable Player during his collegiate career in Canada's collegiate athletic governing body USports and has made eight career appearances in the AHL.

Mickel joins the Ice Bears after concluding his collegiate season at NCAA Division III Saint Mary's University. He appeared in 25 games this season, scoring three goals and adding 25 assists. He was named to the All-MIAC team last year.

Craig has played in 17 SPHL games this year for the Quad City Storm. The rookie has scored five goals and added two assists in SPHL action this season. He appeared in 33 games for Ontario in the USPHL Premier last season, netting 38 goals and totaling 88 points.

Stewart just wrapped up his collegiate career at UMass-Dartmouth where was named to the All-MASCAC Team in both 2024 and 2025. He played in 25 games this season, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists, boasting one of the highest point totals in NCAA Division III.

Tosto has played in 43 games for Knoxville this season, scoring ten goals and adding 16 assists. He made his ECHL debut with Cincinnati, appearing in two games and scoring a goal. He has played in 82 career SPHL games after spending most of last season with Pensacola.

The Ice Bears visit Birmingham tonight and return to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum to host Evansville Friday and Saturday.







