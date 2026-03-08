Ice Bears Surge Past Bolts for 4-1 Win

Published on March 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Connor Green made 34 saves and Knoxville scored four unanswered goals as the Ice Bears defeated the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

Seth Bernard redirected a shot from the left circle past Connor Green at 5:28 of the opening period to convert a power play for Evansville and give the Thunderbolts the early lead.

Tyler Stewart tied the game with his first pro goal with just under four minutes remaining in the first. Billy Roche stripped Derek Contessa of the puck on a breakaway and Carson Vance fed the puck up the wing to Blake Tosto. Tosto dropped the puck to Stewart who carried to the left circle and ripped a wrist shot over Kristian Stead's glove.

Green ensured the score was tied at the first intermission. He stopped Derek Contessa with a diving save in front of the crease and slid to his right to deny Evansville's two-on-one with just seconds remaining in the period.

Knoxville took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play early in the second when Kyle Soper teed off for a one-timer at the left circle. Stead got a piece of the puck before it snuck in under his glove side for Soper's fourth of the season.

Dawson McKinney gave Knoxville a two-goal edge when he fired short side from in front of the crease at 6:25. Cole Mickel sent the puck up the right wing to Jimmy Soper, who worked his way behind the net before slipping the puck out in front for McKinney.

Davide Ganta made it 4-1 with just five seconds remaining in the period. Denver Craig intercepted a pass in the slot and banked it out of the zone up the right wing. Gaeta raced past Dmitry Yushkevich, took the puck from the right circle and swept across the crease to bury the puck for his tenth goal of the season.

Knoxville will play its third consecutive game against the Thunderbolts when it visits Evansville Friday night. The Thunderbolts return home to host Macon Sunday afternoon.







