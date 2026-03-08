Havoc Outlast Dawgs in Shutout Standoff

Published on March 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA - The Huntsville Havoc secured a gritty 1-0 shootout win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs after 65 scoreless minutes.

The opening period reflected the intensity of the weekend series with both teams coming out strong and trading early chances. Opportunities for the Havoc and the Dawgs appeared as penalties were assessed midway through the period, but neither power play could find a breakthrough. Huntsville carried a slight edge in shots, outshooting Roanoke 9-8 in the first frame. The game stayed scoreless going into the first intermission.

Physicality ramped up in the second period. Heavy body checking and scrums after the whistle highlighted a chippy middle frame that saw numerous penalties for each side. The stretches in the penalty box created several man-advantages and even two sequences of 4-on-4 play, further fueling the intensity. Key defensive moves and timely saves by both teams kept the puck out of the net, carrying the score locked in a 0-0 tie into the next break.

The third period turned into a high-effort battle as the Havoc pushed the pace and controlled much of the offensive-zone pressure. Roanoke stood firm despite Huntsville's attempts at a go-ahead goal, and regulation ended with neither side able to break the deadlock.

Overtime brought more tense moments, but with no goals the contest went to a shootout.

After four rounds, Huntsville prevailed when Connor Galloway made the game-winning goal, securing a hard-earned victory to close out the fiercely contested weekend matchup.

Brian Wilson stopped 28-of-28 shots to secure the win and his 10th professional shutout. Huntsville went 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Havoc will remain on the road for their next game on Saturday, March 14 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.







