Huntsville Havoc Sign Goaltender Alex Proctor

Published on March 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announce the signing of goaltender Alex Proctor.

Proctor, most recently with the University of Wisconsin-Superior, posted a solid 21-game performance during the 2025-26 season, finishing with a 2.47 goals against average, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout.

In the 2024-25 season, Proctor enjoyed an outstanding year, with a 16-5-2 record, a 2.21 GAA, and three shutouts. He made 600 saves and was instrumental in key victories, including a 41-save shutout against UW-Stout. Proctor also tallied back-to-back shutouts in December and a six-game win streak to start the new year.

During the 2023-24 season, Proctor earned an 18-5-2 record with a .923 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA. He posted a four-game win streak to close out the regular season and earned All-WIAC First Team honors after his strong showing in the WIAC Tournament, which included a 41-save performance in the final against UW-Eau Claire.

Before his collegiate career, Proctor played for the Springfield Junior Blues, Philadelphia Hockey Club, and Odessa Jackalopes in the NAHL, where he was listed as a Top Prospect in 2022. Proctor's experience and proven track record make him a key addition to the Havoc's roster for the upcoming 2026 season.







