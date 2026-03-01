Havoc Heat up on Special Teams, Claim Hard-Fought Showdown in Peoria

February 28, 2026

Huntsville Havoc News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Huntsville Havoc earn a gritty split of their weekend series against the Peoria Rivermen, using power-play strikes and a lockdown finish to secure a 3-2 victory and end a six-game slide.

The opening period was full of action and intensity, leading to seven penalties. The Havoc capitalized on the power play when Jack Jaunich, assisted by Josh Kestner and Austin Alger, buried a puck in the net during 5-on-3 play. A minute later on the same Huntsville advantage, Peoria tied the score on a short-handed breakaway. After a high-sticking penalty against the Rivermen, Austin Alger scored a power-play goal with the help of Jack Jaunich and Josh Kestner, deflecting a puck off his boot behind the goalie and taking the lead for the Havoc before the first intermission.

The second period remained physical and continued the tension-filled contest. At 16:50, Dom Procopio, set up by Jack Jaunich and Dawson Sciarrino, fired off a hard shot into the slot, extending the lead to 3-1.

Peoria cut down on their deficit at 3:51 into the third period, making it a one-goal game once more. Despite facing a penalty kill in the final frame, a late push when the Rivermen pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, and a 14-5 shot deficit, Huntsville's defense stood tall, snapping the six-game losing streak and sealing a hard-fought victory.

Brian Wilson stopped 26-of-28 shots to secure the win. Huntsville went 2-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will remain on the road for their next game on Sunday, March 1 against the Quad City Storm at Vibrant Arena at the MARK.

by kcook







