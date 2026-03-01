Ice Flyers blanked by Bulls, 2-0
Published on February 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers were unable to find the equalizer in the 30th Anniversary of Pensacola Hockey Tribute Game, falling 2-0 to the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night at the Hangar.
After a scoreless first period, Birmingham broke through late in the second when Drake Glover opened the scoring to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead heading into the final frame. Pensacola pushed to get back even in the third, but could not solve Birmingham down the stretch.
With the Ice Flyers net empty in the closing moments, Kolten Olynek buried an empty-netter in the final seconds to seal the 2-0 result.
Pensacola will regroup and turn the page as the team prepares for a road trip next weekend to face the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen.
Scoring Summary
First Period
No scoring.
Shots on goal: BHM 11, PEN 13
Second Period
BHM 1, PEN 0
17:55 Drake Glover - Wood, Sinclair
Shots on Goal: BHM 13, PEN 7
Third Period
BHM 2, PEN 0
19:58 Kolten Olynek - Sinclair
Shots on Goal: BHM 9, PEN 10
Total Shots on Goal: BHM 33, PEN 30
