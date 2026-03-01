Dawgs Dominate Ice Bears. 5-2. on the Road

Published on February 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Rail Yard Dawgs (25-19-3) defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears (22-20-4) by a final score of 5-2 to sweep the home-and-home series.

Penalties piled up throughout the contest, with both teams individually eclipsing 90 penalty minutes for a total of 190 in 60 minutes of play. Olivier Beaudoin, Matt Dorsey, Caden Pattison, John Aonso, and Matt O'Dea all received misconducts for the Dawgs, along with five Knoxville skaters.

David Novotny scored the first goal of the night just 25 seconds into the game with assists credited to Joe Widmar and Daniel Stone. Noah Finstrom followed a few moments later with a goal at 6:23 before Novotny hit his second of the night later in the period to secure a 3-0 lead. Knoxville elected to replace Cristian Wong-Ramos with Connor Green in the net following Novotny's second goal at 12:43 in the period.

Alex Wilkins found the back of the net on the power play at 7:08 in the second period off a tripping from the Ice Bears' Kyle Soper. Ryan Mahlmeister recorded his third career professional assist on Wilkins' goal following his two-assist professional debut last night. Knoxville's Jared Westcott scored just a few minutes later after the first major altercation, but once again Roanoke had the answer late in period thanks to Tim Manning on the power-play to grow the lead to 5-1 just moments before the second intermission.

Aggression continued into the third with multiple additional altercations, eventually leading to a five-on-three goal by Knoxville's Davide Gaeta late in the frame to make it 5-2 in favor of the Dawgs.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, March 6, at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







