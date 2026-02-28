Rivermen Sign Jm Piotrowski Ahead of Saturday Contest against Huntsville

Peoria Rivermen News Release







The Peoria Rivermen announced on Saturday that they have signed forward JM Piotrowski ahead of their Saturday night contest against Huntsville.

A Dallas, TX native, Piotrowski has a distinguished history with the Rivermen. Piotrowski scored the overtime-winning goal in 2022 to help secure Peoria's first-ever President's Cup championship and had 48 points in the regular season of that year. Piotrowski netted 51 points in 2022-23 and accumulated 46 points in 55 games during the 2023-24 season. That same year, he contributed six points in seven playoff games while helping the Rivermen clinch their second President's Cup title. Last season, Piotrowski joined the Rivermen roster late but recorded 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) during the 2024-25 campaign. In total, Piotrowski has garnered 179 points in 258 SPHL games in his career. All but 30 of those points came while wearing a Rivermen uniform.

Before playing professionally, Piotrowski played college hockey at the NCAA-division I level with the Yale University Bulldogs. He also joined the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede, where he helped the Stampede win one of American junior hockey's most coveted prizes, the USHL's Clark Cup.

Piotrowski and the Rivermen will take on the Huntsville Havoc tonight at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm in the final regular-season matchup between the two rivals.







