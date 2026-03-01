Messier Shines as Mayhem Earn Split with Marksmen

Published on February 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem scored four unanswered after allowing a goal inside the first two minutes to take down the Marksmen, 4-1.

After a strong first shift from the Mayhem, the Marksmen got opportunistic on the rush as Shane Murphy fed Blake Humphrey for a goal just 1:14 into the game. It felt like Friday night all over again, until a strong forecheck from Connor May sprung Max Messier in on a break. The rookie sniped a wrister over Ryan Kenny's glove to tie the game for his first career goal. The Mayhem killed a penalty to keep the game tied after 20 minutes, while outshooting Fayetteville 17-7.

The second started with a bang, as Michael Krupinski carried the puck into the zone and found Michael Herrera from behind the goal line for a between-the-legs redirection to put the Mayhem on top just 21 seconds into the period. A few minutes later, Matteo Ybarra rifled a shot past Kenny to extend the Mayhem lead to 3-1 at 2:09 of the second period. Fayetteville only mustered one shot in the second period and the Mayhem led after 40.

Messier opened the third period with a bang with his second goal of the night on a two-on-one with Conor Witherspoon. The Marksmen made a push, but Josh Boyko stood tall stopping everything sent his way. The Mayhem held on, winning 4-1 to split the series with the Marksmen.

The Mayhem host the Birmingham Bulls for Dr. Seuss Night on Friday, March 6 at 7:00 pm.







