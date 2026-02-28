SPHL Announces Suspension
Published on February 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Evansville's Matt Clark
Evansville's Matt Clark has been suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized kneeing infraction at 4:07 of the third period in Game 225, Quad City at Evansville, played on Friday, February 27.
Clark will miss Evansville's games against Quad City (February 28) and Knoxville (March 6).
