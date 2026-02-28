SPHL Announces Suspension
SPHL SPHL

SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on February 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Matt Clark

Evansville's Matt Clark has been suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized kneeing infraction at 4:07 of the third period in Game 225, Quad City at Evansville, played on Friday, February 27.

Clark will miss Evansville's games against Quad City (February 28) and Knoxville (March 6).

Check out the SPHL Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



SPHL Stories from February 28, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central