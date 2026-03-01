Peoria's Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Huntsville

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The night was celebratory. Peoria hero JM Piotrowski had returned, and fans were exuberant to see the man who had helped the Rivermen capture two Presidents' Cups return to the ice. But despite a furious third-period comeback, the Peoria Rivermen (33-14-1) fell to the Huntsville Havoc (23-17-6) on Saturday night by a score of 3-2 at Carver Arena. Jordan Ernst and JM Piotrowski scored for Peoria, while goaltender Jack Bostedt made 24 saves in the loss.

The Rivermen settled for a weekend split with Huntsville to end the month of February. With only ten games remaining in the regular season, the Rivermen will gear up for a three-in-four series hosting the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Carver Arena on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, March 5, 6, and 8. Face-off for Thursday's contest is set for 7:15 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Special teams were the story in the first period as Huntsville took an early 1-0 lead on a power-play goal while on a five-on-three advantage. But on the next shift, Jordan Ernst forced a turnover at the Rivermen line and stepped in on a short-handed breakaway. Ernst skated unmolested t oward Huntsville netminder Brian Wilson and executed a perfect forehand-backhand deke before stuffing the puck in between Wilson's pads for his first goal of the season. With the game tied 1-1, Huntsville struck again on another power-play goal late in the first period to take a 2-1 lead over Peoria.

SECOND PERIOD

The only goal of the second period came late in the frame, after the Rivermen came up empty on two power plays. Dominic Procopio extended Huntsville's lead with a shot from the top of the left-wing circle that beat Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt low on the glove side.

THIRD PERIOD

Down 3-1 to the Havoc at the start of the third period, Peoria pressed hard to come back. They did not have to wait long, as just four minutes into the third period, Eimantas Noreika sent a pass to the left circle from behind the net. The pass found Josh Martin at the top of the circle, whose shot produced a rebound off of Wilson. JM Piotrowski was sitting right at the left side of the net and in the perfect position to pounce on the rebound, and he did, depositing it into the back of the net to pull the Ri vermen within one. Peoria outshot the Havoc 14-5 in the final frame, but despite the disparity in shots, could not find the equalizer before time expired.







