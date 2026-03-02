Rivermen Make Multiple Moves at Deadline

Published on March 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The SPHL's trade deadline was on Monday, and the Peoria Rivermen made a flurry of moves to reinforce their roster ahead of the playoff push. The Rivermen have traded defenseman Ayodele Adeniye to the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for forward Matt Wiesner and have also dealt forward Jack Suchy to the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for forward Mike Moran.

Matt Wiesner, a native of Newport Beach, CA, Wiesner played four years at Babson College (in the NCAA Division III level. Wiesner has spent the last four seasons in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls, the Pensacola Ice Flyers, and the Fayetteville Marksmen. Wiesner has 96 points (40 goals, 56 assists) in 198 SPHL games played.

Mike Moran, a native of Milford, MA, is a 6-year veteran in the professional ranks. Moran played for four years with the Quad City Storm in the SPHL, with stints in Fayetteville and Pensacola in the SPHL. Moran has 134 points (52 goals, 82 assists) in 230 SPHL games. Moran played at Worcester State University at the NCAA Division III level.

Adeniye is in his second season of professional hockey, following three years at Adrian College and one season at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. Suchy is in his first year of pro hockey following four years at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The Rivermen will be back in action on Thursday night when they host the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm. Fans can call 309-676-1040 to secure their tickets.







