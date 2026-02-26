The Bubba's 33 February Player of the Month for Your Rail Yard Dawgs Is #9 Matt Dorsey

Published on February 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Bubba's 33 February Player of the Month for your Rail Yard Dawgs is... #9 Matt Dorsey!

The six-foot-two forward has been excellent for the Dawgs since returning from the IR in late January, racking up four goals and six assists in the last nine games. The Wenatchee, Washington native has totaled eight goals and six assists in his first season with the Dawgs.

Dorsey secured the first hat trick of the season for the Dawgs, his first in the SPHL, during Roanoke's 8-0 win over the Quad City Storm last Friday night. In his SPHL career, the 26-year-old has notched 23 goals, 39 assists, and 194 penalty minutes in 133 combined regular season appearances for Roanoke and Evansville!

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, February 27, at Berglund Center at 7:05 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.