Rivermen Sign Forward Carson Riddle and Defenseman Tyler Ryder

Published on February 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday that they have signed forward Carson Riddle and defenseman Tyler Ryder. Both will be available for this weekend's home series against the Huntsville Havoc. In addition, forward Zac Sirota has been placed on waivers.

Riddle, a native of Holly, MI, will be making his professional debut this weekend after playing for three years at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and two years at Aurora University, both at the NCAA Division III level. He accumulated 18 goals and 20 assists (38 points) in 87 collegiate games. Before he played college hockey, Riddle played NAHL junior hockey with the Austin Bruins for four years from 2018-2022. Riddle accumulated 117 points (47 goals, 70 assists) in 200 junior games. Riddle also serve d as an assistant captain and captain of the Bruins for his final two years of junior hockey.

Tyler Ryder, the brother of current Rivermen and former Huntsville Havoc Terry Ryder, will be making his professional debut after spending four years at the University of Wisconsin-Superior at the NCAA-Division III level. Last season, Riddle was named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference Team. Before college, Riddle played two seasons of junior hockey with the Chippewa Steel and the Austin Bruins in the NAHL. Like his brother Terry, Tyler is also a native of Grand Rapids, MI.

The Rivermen will host the Huntsville Havoc at Carver Arena for a two-game weekend series this Friday and Saturday, February 27 and 28. Face-off for both contests is set for 7:15 pm.







