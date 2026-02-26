Risk and Galloway Return

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the return of defenseman, Charlie Risk and forward, Connor Galloway!

After playing 5 games at the start of the season, Risk went overseas and appeared in 32 games in Germany. While in Germany, the defenseman posted 23 total points (6 goals, 17 assists).

Galloway, on a call-up, spent the last month closer to home with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL).

We're happy to have Risky and Gally back in HSV!







