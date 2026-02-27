Strong Third Period Gives Ice Bears 3-1 Win over Marksmen

Published on February 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Tyler Williams scored a power play goal at 9:14 of the third period to put Knoxville ahead for good and the Ice Bears held on to defeat the Fayetteville Marksmen 3-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Thursday night.

Davide Gaeta and Billy Roche also scored for the Ice Bears. Cristian Wong-Ramos made 36 saves in his second career start.

With the Ice Bears on the man advantage, Williams held in a clearing attempt at the left point and slid the puck across the perimeter to Carson Vance. Vance sent the puck back to Williams, who carried to the top of the left circle and fired a wrist shot past Ryan Kenny's blocker for his 11th of the year.

Wong-Ramos helped Knoxville hold off Fayetteville's attack. The Ice Bears killed off all five Marksmen power plays, including three in the third period alone. Wong-Ramos stopped John Moncovich from point-blank right off the right side of the crease and held on to a one-timer by Marcus Fechko from the slot moments later.

Neither team could find the net in the opening frame despite combining for 27 shots on goal. Wong-Ramos stopped Moncovich's wrist shot from the right circle with the blocker and denied Moncovich again later in the period on a shorthanded chance with a pad save.

At the other end, Troy Button's rebound chance was stopped by Ryan Kenny. Jimmy Soper had a deflection sail wide on a Knoxville power play and Kenny blocked short-side opportunities by Ryan Kuzmich and Kyle Soper to keep the game scoreless at the intermission.

Coltan Wilkie carried the puck up the left wing and cut towards the crease, where he flipped a backhand over Wong-Ramos to make it 1-0 Fayetteville at 1:26 of the second.

Gaeta answered for Knoxville just over a minute later when his quick release from the slot beat Kenny for his seventh of the season. Kyle Soper won a face-off in the left circle and the puck caromed to Gaeta at the hash.

Roche scored an empty net goal with 28 seconds left to seal the win for Knoxville. Kenny finished with 25 saves.







