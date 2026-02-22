Rally Comes up Short as Ice Bears Fall, 5-2

Knoxville rallied to make things interesting in the third period, but couldn't find a tying goal as Birmingham pulled away for a 5-2 win over the Ice Bears at the Pelham Civic Complex Saturday night.

Davide Gaeta scored for Knoxville Saturday night. PHOTO: Nathan McBride. Davide Gaeta and Jason Brancheau scored for Knoxville. Connor Green made 27 saves.

Shawn Kennedy struck a backhand past Green at 12:42 of the first to open the scoring for Birmingham. C.J. Walker received a stretch pass from Colin Tracy up the right wing and scored on a wrist shot from the circle to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead at the break.

The Ice Bears had their share of chances in the opening period, but Dawson McKinney's rebound from in front went wide, Ryan Kuzmich missed the far-side post from the left circle and Hayden Stewart stopped deflected shots by Derek Osik and Jimmy Soper to keep Knoxville off the board.

Kennedy scored his second of the night lifting a forehand shot over Green's blocker at 5:54 of the second.

Gaeta scored his sixth of the season with just under a minute and a half remaining in the period to get Knoxville back to within two. Kuzmich took the puck in the neutral zone and made an entry pass up the right wing to Blake Tosto to generate the rush. Tosto slid a sheet-wide pass to Gaeta, who skated to the left circle and buried a wrist shot past the glove of Stewart.

Jason Brancheau brought the Ice Bears to within one with a one-timer from the left circle for a power play goal at 3:09 of the third. Tim Kent sent the puck to Jimmy Soper behind the net, who found Brancheau perched at the left dot. Brancheau's quick release found the far-side post for his fourth of the year.

Kolten Olynek scored at 7:21 for Birmingham and Matt Wood added an empty net goal to cap off the scoring detail. Stewart made 28 saves.

Knoxville returns home to face Fayetteville on Thursday. Birmingham welcomes Evansville Thursday night.







