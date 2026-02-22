Mayhem Pull off Absurd Comeback in Huntsville to Sweep Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Macon won a wild 4-3 contest in Huntsville to finish off the weekend series sweep.

In a high-pace first period, Macon and Huntsville traded chances frequently. Tempers boiled over as on consecutive face-offs, Connor Fries dropped the gloves with Connor May, and Max Messier took it to Gehrig Lindberg. Moments later, Jake Goldowski sniped one past Brian Wilson to take the lead for the Mayhem and open the scoring. Both teams had power play chances through the rest of the period, but the Mayhem went to the breakup 1-0 after 20.

Huntsville poured on the pressure in the second period, starting with an early power play goal from Jack Jaunich just 1:07 into the period. Both teams killed another power play as the Mayhem failed to pick up any momentum from theirs, and the Havoc continued to push. Eventually after multiple unenforced penalties against the Havoc, Michael Herrera was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty which Josh Kestner scored on to give the Havoc their first lead of the weekend inside the final minute of the second period.

In one of the wildest third periods in Mayhem history, the Mayhem absorbed blows from Huntsville just long enough to allow Evan Beers to score on a counter attack to tie the game at the 9:16 mark of the third. On a delayed penalty, Cole Golka put a cross-crease pass past Boyko to take the lead for the Havoc with just under three minutes to go. In a bizarre turn of events, the Mayhem scored to tie the game with the extra attacker as Conor Witherspoon fired a one-timer past Wilson with under two to play. Moments later, Justin Kelley put home a rebound on a Michael Krupinski drive to the net to take the lead for the Mayhem at 4-3 with just one minute to play. The Mayhem held on to take a 4-3 win and a weekend series sweep in Huntsville.

The Mayhem return home for their annual School Day Game on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 am.

