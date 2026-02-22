Marksmen Down Ice Flyers in Ninth Round of Shootout

Published on February 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night.

Sam Rhodes scored the lone first period goal at 5:05, set up by Ethan Price and Nicholas Aromatario, putting the Ice Flyers up 1-0.

Trey Fechko capitalized on a 2-on-1, beating Troy Kobryn on the left-wing side, evening the score to make it 1-1 at 10:09 in the middle frame. Blake Humphrey tapped home a one-time feed from Kyler Head and Coltan Wilkie at 16:00, putting the Marksmen in front 2-1. Laudon Poellinger notched a power play tally with Mike Moran and Tyler German picking up the helpers at 19:24, tying the game back up 2-2 through two periods of play.

Sam Rhodes opened up the third period scoring at 12:38, set up by Tyler Burnie and Nicholas Aromatario to put Pensacola back in front, 3-2. John Moncovich fired home a rebound at 19:02, with the extra attacker on the ice assisted by Marcus Fechko and Trey Fechko to tie it all up 3-3, sending it to overtime.

Neither team found the back of the net in overtime, despite Pensacola outshooting Fayetteville 5-1. Marcus Fechko struck in the second round of the skills contest, Blake Humphrey extended the shootout in the fifth round and Trey Fechko secured the 4-3 final in the ninth round.

Ryan Kenny stopped 32-of-35 in the Marksmen win and Troy Kobryn stopped 39-of-42 in the Ice Flyers effort.

Fayetteville hits the road on Thursday, Feb. 26 to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, March 13 to host the Quad City Storm for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

