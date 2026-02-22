Havoc Come up Just Short, Mayhem Pull Ahead Late

Published on February 21, 2026

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc battled hard, but were unable to hold onto the lead late in the third period, coming up short 4-3 to the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night.

Coming into the first period with high, leftover tensions from the previous day, both teams started a physical game. At 8:37, Connor Fries and a Macon forward dropped the gloves, setting the tone. Gehrig Lindberg started circling with another forward just one second later at the next face-off, receiving a matching pair of fighting majors. The Mayhem got on the board first at 9:22. The period was far from over, seeing five more penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct.

The Havoc answered at 1:07 into the second period when Jack Jaunich, assisted by Josh Kestner and Phil Elgstam fired a puck into the net. Tensions remained high as both teams looked for opportunities to get ahead. After a penalty against the Mayhem for unsportsmanlike conduct, Josh Kestner, backed by Ethan Lindsay and Phil Elgstam, capitalized on the power play and put Huntsville up just before the second intermission.

Macon made the 2-2 equalizer midway through the third frame. At 17:17, Cole Golka finished a play set up by Austin Alger and Dom Procopio to get the Havoc ahead again. After the Mayhem pulled their goalie for an extra man on the ice, they tied the game once more, leaving the score at 3-3 with less than two minutes left in regulation. Nearly 45 seconds later, Macon scored their game-winning goal, sealing their win. The game ended with a large altercation at the final horn, resulting in multiple penalties and game misconducts.

Brian Wilson stopped 23-of-27 shots. Huntsville went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Friday, February 27 against the Peoria Rivermen at the Peoria Civic Center.







