Marksmen Fall Short to Ice Bears to Open Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 3-1 to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Thursday night.

Neither team found the back of the net through the first 20 minutes, despite the Marksmen outshooting Knoxville 15-12.

Coltan Wilkie struck first 1:28 into the first period, roofing a backhander set up by John Moncovich and Tyler Love. Davide Gaeta answered back at 2:36 with Kyle Soper picking up the helper, making it 1-1 to round out the second period scoring.

Tyler Williams put the Ice Bears in front 9:15 into the final frame of regulation, with a power play tally off of an assist from Carson Vance to make it 2-1. Billy Roche added the insurance goal at 19:34, with an empty netter set up by Ryan Kuzmich, securing the 3-1 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 25-of-27 shots faced in the Marksmen effort and Cristian Wong-Ramos stopped 36-of-37 in the Ice Bears win.

The Marksmen contine their road stretch into tomorrow night to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop from the Macon Coliseum is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Friday, March 13 to host the Quad City Storm for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







