Marksmen Ink Rookie Forward Evan Pringle

Published on March 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday the signing of forward Evan Pringle.

Pringle, 25, joins the Marksmen following the completion of his collegiate career at SUNY-Canton (NCAA III).

Throughout his four-year tenure with the Kangaroos, the Aurora, Ontario native appeared in 81 games, logging 28 goals and 36 assists.

In the 2023-24 season, Pringle logged eight goals and 15 assists in 25 games played, earning him NCAA III All-Independent First Team honors.

The road stretch continues for the Marksmen as they're set to take on the Quad City Storm on Friday, March 7th. Puck drop from Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois is set for 7:10 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Friday, March 13 to host the Quad City Storm for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







