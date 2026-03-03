Pensacola Ice Flyers Set to Host St. Patrick's Day Pregame Party

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Join us for our St. Patrick's Day Pregame Party on March 13 presented by McGuire's Irish Pub. The party begins at 4:30 PM and rolls through 6:30 PM, followed by puck drop inside the Hangar at 7:00 PM.

Your game ticket includes two complimentary drink tickets valid at our outdoor pregame bars, so come early, grab a drink, and kick off the celebration the right way. Live music will be playing through the festivities from artists including Colm Kelly, Rich McDuff and the McGuire's Pipe Band!

Make sure to wear your green, and let's start the party before the puck drops.







