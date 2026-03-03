Pensacola Ice Flyers Set to Host St. Patrick's Day Pregame Party
Published on March 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
Join us for our St. Patrick's Day Pregame Party on March 13 presented by McGuire's Irish Pub. The party begins at 4:30 PM and rolls through 6:30 PM, followed by puck drop inside the Hangar at 7:00 PM.
Your game ticket includes two complimentary drink tickets valid at our outdoor pregame bars, so come early, grab a drink, and kick off the celebration the right way. Live music will be playing through the festivities from artists including Colm Kelly, Rich McDuff and the McGuire's Pipe Band!
Make sure to wear your green, and let's start the party before the puck drops.
SPHL Stories from March 3, 2026
- Marksmen Ink Rookie Forward Evan Pringle - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Ice Flyers Launch Season Ticket Holder Giveaway - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Pensacola Ice Flyers Set to Host St. Patrick's Day Pregame Party - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Huntsville's Jack Jaunich Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week - SPHL
- Storm Look to Aid Playoff Push - Quad City Storm
- Huntsville Havoc Sign Goaltender Alex Proctor - Huntsville Havoc
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.