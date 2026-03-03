SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Paxton Leroux

Knoxville's Paxton Leroux has been suspended for four games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, and Rule 23, Game Misconduct Penalties, as a result of his actions in Game 229, Roanoke at Knoxville, played on Saturday, February 28.

Leroux was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 11:01 of the second period.

Leroux will miss Knoxville's games against Birmingham (March 5) and Evansville (March 6, 7, and 13).

Macon's Michael Herrera

Macon's Michael Herrera has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 228, Fayetteville at Macon, played on Saturday, February 28.

Herrera was assessed a misconduct penalty under Rule 39.4, Verbal Abuse of Official, and a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Unsportsmanlike Conduct (Obscene Gesture), at 15:56 of the third period.

Herrera will miss Macon's game against Birmingham on March 6.







