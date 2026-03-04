Dawgs Sign/Loan Rookie Crowe, Make Additional Transactions

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has signed rookie defenseman True Crowe to a standard player contract, he is currently on loan to the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles. Additionally, forward Ryan Reifler has been moved from the 14-day IR to the 30-day IR and defensemen Trey Deloury has been placed on the 14-day IR.

Crowe, who will wear number 16 for the Dawgs, played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Chatham University (NCAA-DIII). The Greeley, Colorado native appeared in 89 career NCAA games, tallying 10 goals, 31 assists and 124 penalty minutes while at Chatham University.

Reifler joined the Dawgs last March out of Elmira College (NCAA-DIII), where he played for five seasons. The 26-year-old winger has four goals, 19 assists, and nine penalty minutes, leading all SPHL rookies for assists. Reifler also had one assist in six games for the Dawgs last spring before returning to finish the academic year at Elmira. The six-foot-three forward had a dominant career at Elmira, notching 48 goals, 58 assists, 61 penalty minutes, and a plus-22 rating in 120 career collegiate games.

Deloury joins the Dawgs in the midst of his rookie pro season with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, where the Andover, Massachusetts native has notched one goal, six assists, 45 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating. The six-foot-five defenseman has one goal, two assists and 73 penalty minutes with the Dawgs.

