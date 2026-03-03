Huntsville's Jack Jaunich Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on March 3, 2026







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Jack Jaunich of the Huntsville Havoc has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for February 23-March 1.

Jaunch recorded seven points over the weekend, scoring a pair of goals, in helping Huntsville take two of three games, including a split with first-place Peoria.

On Friday, Jaunich had a goal and an assist in Huntsville's 6-3 loss to Peoria. The following night, Jaunich had a goal and two assists in leading the Havoc to a 3-2 win over the Rivermen. Jaunich closed out the weekend with his third-straight multi-point game, picking up two assists in Huntsville's 3-2 win over Quad City.

Since signing with Huntsville on February 12 after playing 29 games in the ECHL with Kalamazoo and Norfolk, the native of White Bear Lake, MN, has three goals and five assists in eight games, recording points in each of his last four outings.

Runner-Up: Talor Joseph, Birmingham (2-0-0, 0.50 gaa, 0.981 save%, shutout)

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Myles Abbate, Evansville (3 gp, 1g), Tim Kent, Knoxville (3 gp 2g, 2a), Michael Herrera, Macon (3 gp, 1g, 2a, gwg), Dominic Basse, Pensacola (1-1-0, 0.93 gaa, 0.969 save%), Jack Bostedt, Peoria (1-1-0, 1.64 gaa, 0.942 save%), Zane Steeves, Quad City (2-1-0, 1.83 gaa, 0.946 save%), and Alex Wilkins, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 1a)







