Marksmen Bounce Back against Storm to Close Weekend

Published on March 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

MOLINE, IL - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Quad City Storm 6-4 on Saturday night.

Trey Fechko quickly opened up the scoring 1:01 into the first period, set up by Ayodele Adeniye and Sam Anzai right off of a faceoff, putting the Marksmen ahead 1-0. Trey Fechko snagged his second of the night at 11:34 with John Woernle and Blake Holmes picking up the helpers to make it 2-0 rounding out the first period scoring.

Blake Humphrey caught a feed from Kyler Head and Graeme McCrory at 9:32 to make it 3-0. Brodie Girod struck immediately after, with helpers from Leif Mattson and Jesper Tarkianen to get the Storm on the board, making it 3-1 at 9:39. Dmitri Toporowski added another at 12:33, with assists from Leif Mattson and Nick Parody to make it 3-2. Marcus Fechko caught a cross-ice feed from Blake Humphrey and Trey Fechko on the power play at 17:19, to extend the lead to 4-2, finishing out scoring from the middle frame.

Blake Humphrey found space alone in the slot just 20 seconds in the final frame, set up by Kyler Head and Graeme McCrory again, making it 5-2. Savva Smirnov got Quad City back within two at 5:28 assisted by Noe Perez and Mitchell Haight, making it 5-3. Kyler Head added an empty netter off of an assist from Coltan Wilkie at 18:31 to make it 6-3. Davis Kirkendall added one more in the Quad City effort at 19:55, with helpers from Nick Pennucci and Dmitri Toporowski to secure the 6-4 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 41-of-45 shots in the Marksmen win and Zane Steeves stopped 20-of-25 in the Storm effort. The Marksmen went 6-of-6 on the penalty kill and 1-of-4 on the power play.

The Marksmen return home on Thursday, March 12 for their second School Day Game of the season against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 10 a.m. EST.

Fayetteville will see Quad City again on Friday, March 13, for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







