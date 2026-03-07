Dawgs Add Rookie Helmer, Place Paul on Waivers

March 7, 2026

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has signed rookie forward Cade Helmer. Additionally, forward Ashton Paul has been placed on waivers.

Helmer played two seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of New England (NCAA III) before transferring to Lebanon Valley College (NCAA III), where he also spent two seasons. The Hershey, Pennsylvania native appeared in 64 career NCAA games, tallying 14 goals, 36 assists and 51 penalty minutes between the two schools. The six-foot-two lefty will wear number 91 for Roanoke.

Paul is in his first season in professional hockey, starting the season with the Huntsville Havoc before he was traded to the Storm just after Christmas. The six-foot-two forward tallied two goals, three assists, and 8 penalty minutes for the Dawgs.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday, March 7, at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST. Full and Half Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







