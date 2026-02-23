Rivermen Fall Just Short in Third Straight Loss to Evansville

Peoria Rivermen News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - Despite some great chances in the third period, the Peoria Rivermen (32-13-1) fell to the Evansville Thunderbolts (23-14-6) for the third game in a row on Sunday afternoon following a 2-1 loss at the Ford Center. Forward Jack Suchy was the only scorer for the Rivermen, while goaltender Nick Latinovich made 27 saves in the loss.

After playing ten of their last eleven games on the road, the Rivermen will get back to Peoria on Friday night for the start of a two-game weekend against the Huntsville Havoc. The next five games for the Rivermen will be on home ice at Carver Arena.

FIRST PERIOD

It was a back-and-forth period where the Rivermen and the Thunderbolts traded chances in the first twenty minutes. Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich and the Rivermen were able to hold the Thunderbolts off the board despite a power play and an 11-6 shots advantage for Evansville.

SECOND PERIOD

Evansville took a 1-0 lead on a back-door goal by Evan Miller just over seventy seconds into the period. Peoria responded with multiple power-play opportunities and a plethora of chances, including a Jordan Ernst breakaway, down the stretch. But just like Saturday night, the Rivermen continued to be frustrated by a hot goaltender and were forced to take a 1-0 deficit into the second intermission.

THIRD PERIOD

Evansville extended its lead to 2-0 early in the second period on Miller's second goal of the game, a snap-shot from the high slot, but the Rivermen responded quickly. On the ensuing shift, Josh Martin pinched in from the point along the right-wing side and was able to get the puck to Jack Suchy, who was curling to the high slot. Suchy then sent a well-placed wrist shot toward the net that sailed past a number of bodies in front and past goaltender Cody Karpinski. Suchy's first goal in professional hockey gave the Rivermen life as they pressed hard for the tying goal. Despite some excellent chances late in the period, the Rivermen came up just short and fell for the third game in a row this weekend to the Evansville Thunderbolts.







