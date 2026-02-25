Rivermen Prepare to Host Huntsville Havoc for Home Weekend at Carver Arena

Published on February 25, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (32-13-1-0) are set to take on the Huntsville Havoc (22-16-5-1) this Friday and Saturday at Carver Arena on February 27 and 28. This will be the start of five consecutive home games for the Rivermen.

THE DETAILS

The Peoria Rivermen are back in Peoria on Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm. The Rivermen will be hosting Grateful Dead Night on February 27. The first 1000 fans 21 and older will receive a free Preckshot Pharmacy puck bottle opener. On Saturday, Peoria will host Super Hero Night, presented by the Gift of Hope. The Rivermen will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a Rivermen Cap giveaway courtesy of CAT.

WHY IT MATTERS

Peoria is back on home ice after playing 10 of its last 11 on the road away from Carver Arena. This weekend will mark the start of five straight home games for the Rivermen. There are only 12 games remaining in the SPHL's regular season, with 9 of those 12 games taking place on home ice.

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Peoria Rivermen are coming off a tough three-game weekend, falling in three straight games to the Evansville Thunderbolts. It was the first time all season that Peoria had lost in three games in a row. The Rivermen still remain in first place in the SPHL by a wide margin (13 points) but have been plagued by injuries and call-ups in recent weeks.

SCOUTING THE HAVOC

The Huntsville Havoc have been reeling as of late, dropping their last five games and going just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. This includes a shootout loss and a regulation loss to the Rivermen on January 30 and 31 in Huntsville, AL. The Havoc are starting a stretch of seven consecutive games on the road. Huntsville boasts the second-worst road record in the SPHL with an 8-9- 2 record away from Propst Arena.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.