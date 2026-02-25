Thunderbolts Host Quad City for Star Wars Night this Friday

Published on February 25, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Following an outstanding three-game weekend sweep of the top-seeded Rivermen and now winners of 6 of their last 7 games, the Thunderbolts look to keep the wins coming as they get set to host the Quad City Storm this Friday night at Ford Center for Star Wars Night.

Week In Review:

In Peoria on Friday, the Thunderbolts defeated the Rivermen 3-2 behind goals from Matthew Hobbs, Aiden MacIntosh, and Myles Abbate. Back at Ford Center on Saturday, the Thunderbolts shut out the Rivermen 3-0 as Joey Berkopec, Abbate, and MacIntosh scored one goal each while Kristian Stead stopped all 32 shots faced. Evansville wrapped up the sweep with a 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Ford Center, with Evan Miller scoring both Thunderbolt goals.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be on the road in Alabama this Thursday as they face the Birmingham Bulls, opening face-off set for 7:00pm CT. We're officially bringing back Star Wars Night this Friday, February 27th against the Quad City Storm! We'll have characters in the lobby and Star Wars-themed activities throughout the game! Best part? We'll have $3 tall boys ALL NIGHT LONG! The beers included in this deal are Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Busch Light, and Budweiser! Doors open at 6:15 and puck drop is set for 7:00 pm! Buffalo Wild Wings will be handing out Thunderbolts Bingo Cards to the first 2,400 people in the building! The winning colored card will get 10 free boneless wings while the other cards will receive a free appetizer (excluding the sampler)! The Thunderbolts and Storm will meet once again on Saturday night in the Quad Cities, opening face-off set for 7:10pm CT. Fans can watch both road games live on FloHockey or can listen in for free through the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Coming Soon:

Get ready for a royal adventure at Princess & Pirates Night on Sunday, March 8 as the Thunderbolts take on the Macon Mayhem! Join us for a magical evening filled with fun and fairy-tale memories. Young princes, princesses, and pirates are invited to dress in their favorite royal gowns or pirate gear and take part in the excitement. Before the game, stop by the lobby where kids can race down the inflatable slide presented by Legendary Inflatables and show off their creativity at our crown decorating station! Puck drop is set for 3:00 pm!

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 20-18-6, 46 Points, 6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Drake Glover (15 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Arkhip Ledziankou (45 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (8-12-3, .915 Save %)

Thunderbolts Season Record vs BHM: 3-2-2

The surging Bulls swept the Knoxville Ice Bears on home ice this past weekend to improve to 5-0-1 over their last 6 games, beginning with a 5-1 victory on Friday night with Shawn Kennedy, Danny Weight, CJ Walker, Matt Wood and Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira each scoring one goal. The Bulls followed up with a 5-2 victory on Saturday behind a pair of goals from Kennedy and additional goals from Walker, Wood, and Kolten Olynek.

Quad City Storm:

Record: 19-21-5, 43 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Devin Sanders (24 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (45 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Zane Steeves (13-13-3, .916 Save %)

Thunderbolts Season Record vs QCS: 5-5-1

The Storm couldn't have had a much worse start to the weekend in Roanoke on Friday night, as they were blasted in an 8-0 defeat to the Rail Yard Dawgs. On Saturday, Quad City couldn't have had a much better finish to the weekend, flipping the script with an 8-1 victory over Roanoke with a five-goal game from Devin Sanders and additional goals from Leif Mattson, Denver Craig and Mitchell Haight.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 33 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 P, 14 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 16 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 6 PIM

Transactions:

-Sat. 2/21: F Aaron Huffnagle signed to standard contract

-Sat. 2/21: D Max Thiessen placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

-Thur. 2/19: F Aiden MacIntosh signed to a professional tryout (PTO)

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.