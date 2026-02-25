Havoc Sign Forward Chris Ishmael

Published on February 25, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the signing of 24-year-old forward Chris Ishmael.

Ishmael, a skilled center from Oakville, Ontario, comes to the Havoc after a successful collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA III), where he demonstrated offensive consistency and growth over the past four seasons.

During his time at Wisconsin-Superior, Ishmael played a total of 96 games. In the 2022-2023 season, he recorded 2 goals and 6 assists in 23 games. His performance improved the following year, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 27 games. In the 2024-2025 season, he tallied 5 goals and 6 assists over 25 games. Most recently, in the 2025-2026 season, he posted 4 goals and 10 assists in 22 games.

Ishmael's steady development and offensive contributions make him a valuable addition to the Havoc's forward group. The Havoc are eager to see how he transitions to professional hockey.







SPHL Stories from February 25, 2026

