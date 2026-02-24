Havoc Trades with Pensacola

Published on February 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have traded forward Matt Allen to the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for Dawson Sciarrino.

Sciarrino, a 25-year-old forward from Greensburg, PA, joins the Havoc after 34 games with the Ice Flyers. During his time in Pensacola, Sciarrino tallied 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists).

Prior to his SPHL career, the Pennsylvania native spent four years at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA III). In 87 games played, Sciarrino scored a total of 31 goals and racked up 56 assists.

After 73 games with The Havoc, we wish Allen all the best and thank him for his time in Huntsville.







SPHL Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.