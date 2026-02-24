Marksmen Add Rookie Defenseman Dusty Bergstrom

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Dusty Bergstrom.

Bergstrom, 23, joins the Marksmen after wrapping up his fourth and final collegiate season with the University of Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA III).

Throughout 98 games for the Yellowjackets, the Pine City, Minnesota native recorded eight goals and 23 assists.

Prior to his collegiate career, Bergstrom spent two seasons with the Islanders Hockey Club of the National Collegiate Development Conference, recording four goals and 13 assists in 83 games played.

Bergstrom and the Marksmen hit the road on Thursday, Feb. 26 to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Friday, March 13 to host the Quad City Storm for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.







