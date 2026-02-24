SPHL Suspends Bryce Martin for Two Games

ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced a two-game suspension on Tuesday to Roanoke defenseman Bryce Martin in response to penalties assessed at 4:28 of the second period of Roanoke's 8-1 loss to Quad City on February 21.

Martin will miss two games after he was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for fighting at 4:28 of the second period against Quad City. Martin is available to return to the lineup for Roanoke's game at home against Huntsville on February 6, he will miss Roanoke's games against Knoxville on February 27 at home and February 28 at Knoxville.

Martin is in his fifth season with the Dawgs. This season Martin has appeared in 30 games and he has tallied 4 goals, 11 assists and 131 penalty minutes.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Knoxville Icebears on Friday, February 27, at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center.







