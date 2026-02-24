Pensacola Ice Flyers Acquire Matt Allen from Huntsville

Published on February 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have acquired forward Matt Allen from the Huntsville Havoc in exchange for forward Dawson Sciarrino.

Allen, a Minco, Oklahoma native, began his professional career in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers following his collegiate career at the University of Alaska Anchorage during the 2023-24 season. He later joined the Huntsville Havoc for the 2024-25 season, where he tallied 21 points (8 G, 13 A) in 29 games before being called back up to the ECHL, Maine Mariners. Allen returned to the Havoc last offseason and has tallied 25 points (10 G, 15 A) through 44 games in Huntsville so far this season.

Following the trade, Head Coach Jeremy Gates explained, "We thank Dawson Sciarrino for everything he's brought to the Pensacola Ice Flyers. He's a player with a high-ceiling skill set, and was well liked in our room. We put a lot of thought into this decision. We wish him nothing but success in Huntsville,"

Gates added, "At the same time, we're thrilled to welcome Matt Allen to Pensacola and the Ice Flyers organization. He's a player we believe fits our identity and addresses key needs for us moving forward. He is a versatile player with good hockey sense and has a good knack around the net for scoring. This move is about positioning our team the right way both now and down the stretch."







