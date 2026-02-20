Pensacola 30th Year Anniversary Alumni Jersey Auctions

Published on February 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to celebrate 30 years of professional hockey in the great city of Pensacola on February 28. As part of our 30th Anniversary celebration, the Ice Flyers have unveiled a specialty anniversary jersey honoring the legacy of both the Pensacola Ice Pilots and Pensacola Ice Flyers eras.

Select alumni tribute jerseys featuring special commemorative nameplates and numbers recognizing former players will be available through our DASH auction sessions, giving fans the opportunity to secure a unique piece of Pensacola hockey history.

The 30th Anniversary DASH auctions will be divided into three separate alumni sessions, followed by the fourth and final auction session that will feature the current Ice Flyers game-worn 30th Anniversary jerseys worn on the ice during the February 28 celebration.

Fans can place their bids HERE

See below for the full roster and timeline of the 30th Anniversary auction series.

Session I

Ice Pilots (4)

- #6 Scott Malone - Size 54 - Autographed

- #12 Glenn Metropolit 'A' - Size 52

- #24 Christian Sbrocca - Size 52

- #96 Ice Pilots - Size 48 - Autographed by Ice Pilots Alumni

Ice Flyers (4)

- #1 Ross MacKinnon - Size 60G - Autographed

- #6 Drew Baker - Size 54 - Autographed

- #25 Adam Pawlick - Size 54 'C'

- #09 Ice Flyers - Size 48 - Autographed by Ice Flyers Alumni

Session II

Ice Pilots (4)

- #20 Andrew Rodgers - Size 56 - Autographed

- #22 Shane Calder - Size 52 - Autographed

- #13 Chad Quenneville 'C' - Size 52

- #96 Ice Pilots - Size 50 - Autographed by Ice Pilots Alumni

Ice Flyers (3)

- #17 Jeremy Gates - Size 56 - Autographed

- #27 Corey Banfield - Size 54 'C'

- #09 Ice Flyers - Size 50 - Autographed by Ice Flyers Alumni

Session III

Ice Pilots (3)

- #33 Sean Gauthier - Size 60G - Autographed

- #96 Ice Pilots - Size 52 - Autographed by Ice Pilots Alumni

- #96 Ice Pilots - Size 54 - Autographed by Ice Pilots Alumni

Ice Flyers (4)

- #29 John McLean - Size 60G - Autographed

- #21 Joe Caveney - Size 54

- #09 Ice Flyers - Size 52 - Autographed by Ice Flyers Alumni

- #09 Ice Flyers - Size 54 - Autographed by Ice Flyers Alumni

Session IV

Ice Flyers (8-10)

- Game Worn Ice Flyers Jersey







SPHL Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.