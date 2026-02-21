Turnovers Haunt Rivermen in 3-2 Loss to Evansville

Published on February 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - It was Jordan Ernst's triumphant return to the River City, the return of a celebrated veteran and President's Cup Champion. Peoria hoped that he would be the main storyline on Friday night. Instead, it was the turnovers, turnovers that the Evansville Thunderbolts (21-14-6) turned into goals as the Peoria Rivermen (32-11-1) fell to the Thunderbolts 3-2 at Carver Arena. Connor Szmul and Alec Baer both scored for the Rivermen while goaltender Nick Latinovich made 25 saves in the loss.

The Rivermen will be back on the road on Saturday night as they take on Evansville for the second time in a three-game set. The face-off from the Ford Center will be at 7:00 p.m. Central.

FIRST PERIOD

Peoria came out strong in the first period, getting several quality chances and outshooting the Thunderbolts 10-5 in the period. But just like the first period in the last meeting between the Rivermen and the Thunderbolts, both sides skated off to a scoreless tie after the first period.

SECOND PERIOD

The Thunderbolts came out swinging in the second period and took the play to the Peoria Rivermen, out-shooting Peoria 13-4 in the middle frame. The aggressive forecheck that the Thunderbolts have been known for all season turned into a Rivermen turnover and an Evansville goal from Matthew Hobbs about seven minutes into the second period. But then, late in the frame, Peoria found their answer. Connor Szmul picked up a loose puck in his own zone and skated end-to-end before cutting to the front of the net. Szmul pulled off a forehand-backhand deke, and his shot deflected up and over the pad of Evansville netminder Christian Stead and into the back of the net. Szmul's sixth goal of the season tied the game 1-1 and gave the Rivermen new momentum heading into the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

That momentum, though, failed to materialize as the Thunderbolts scored two goals (one off a turnover in the neutral zone, the other off an odd-man rush) to take a 3-1 lead over the Rivermen. Peoria pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker late in the game and managed to get one goal back thanks to a shot from Griffen Fox at the right-wing circle that hit Michael McChesney, who then backhanded it to the net. The shot produced a rebound in front, and Alec Baer was standing right on the doorstep of the net to bury the rebound. Baer's goal, however, came with about five and a half seconds left, and by then it was too little, too late as the Rivermen fell at home for just the 4th time all season.







SPHL Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.