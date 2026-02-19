Jordan Ernst Returns to Peoria, Connor Mcananama Earns ECHL Call Up

February 18, 2026

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday that three-time SPHL champion and former league MVP Jordan Ernst has re-signed with the Peoria Rivermen ahead of their three-game weekend against the Evansville Thunderbolts. The Rivermen also announced that goaltender Connor McAnanama has accepted a call-up to the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Ernst, a native of Mokena, IL, played 41 games in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye, recording 27 points (17 goals, 10 assists). This year was the longest stint in the ECHL since his 42 games with the Tulsa Oilers in 2021-22. Ernst is a three-time President's Cup Champion with Peoria and Pensacola and was named the SPHL's Most Valuable Player in 2024-25. Ernst led the league in scoring last year with 37 goals and 20 assists for 57 points. In total, Ernst has 188 points (112 goals, 76 assists) in 241 SPHL gam es.

Connor McAnanama has taken his first ECHL call-up with the Tahoe Knight Monsters. McAnanama played in four Rivermen games this year and was a perfect 4-0 in that span, allowing a single goal in each contest.

The Rivermen are back in action on Friday night against the Evansville Thunderbolts before heading back on the road to Evansville, Indiana, for a Saturday-Sunday series. Friday's contest is set for 7:15 pm at Carver Arena, while Saturday and Sunday's games are set for 7:00 pm and 3:00 pm puck-drop at the Ford Center.







