This Weekend Will be a Pair of Games That Are Crucial to the Playoff Push for the Bulls

Published on February 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Another huge weekend awaits the Birmingham Bulls this weekend as two of the hottest teams in the league face off when the Knoxville Ice Bears come to Pelham. Both teams come in winning big games last weekend. The Ice Bears currently sit in 5th place just three points ahead of the Bulls. Depending on how things go in the two game series and around the league, the Bulls could find themselves in 5th place by Saturday night.

It won't be easy as Knoxville is riding a five game win streak. The Bulls just earned five of six points from both Macon and Huntsville and have won seven of the last ten as have the Ice Bears.

This weekend will be a pair of games that once again are crucial to the playoff push for the Bulls.

The Bulls won Friday against Macon 5-2 and Monday 2-0 against Huntsville and had a shootout loss to Macon 3-2 on Saturday night. That's five out of a possible six points stretch that put the Bulls in sole possession of 7th place in the standings. This weekend could be even bigger for Birmingham but also for Knoxville.

Hayden Stewart was incredible in net for the Bulls Monday shutting out Huntsville, the league's highest scoring team, and single handedly preventing no less than five goals. Macgregor Sinclair led the way offensively for the Bulls with three goals and three assists in those three games. Kip Ledziakou was held out of most of the game Monday but still had two goals and two assists over the weekend. And C. J. Walker has seven points in his last six games.

Over the past two weeks, the Ice Bears have beat Pensacola four times and beat Huntsville this past Sunday afternoon 4-3. Since adding former Bull Timmy Kent in a trade that brought Colin Tracy to the Bulls, Knoxville hasn't lost. Kent has five points in the five games he has played for Knoxville. The Ice Bears also picked up goaltender Connor Green out of the Federal Hockey League when they lost their number one goaltender Stepehn Mundinger to injury. Green has won both games he has played in.

These two teams will meet each other five more times the remainder of the season. Including this series the next three between the two will be at the Pelham Civic Complex while the Bulls will end the season on the road in Knoxville on April 3rd and 4th.







