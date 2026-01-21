Birmingham Squares off in Evansville in a Critical Friday Night Matchup

Published on January 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

As the season progresses, the Birmingham Bulls find themselves in a battle to continue to move up in the standings to position themselves for a spot in the playoffs. This past weekend the Bulls did just that by winning three of four games and now are tied for 7th place with Knoxville in the standings. But to do so will not be easy as defending Presidents Cup Champion, Evansville, will be the Bulls opponent in each of the next three games.

The Bulls, Knoxville, Macon, and Fayetteville are fighting to get into position to make the playoffs.

For Birmingham the game Friday night is critical. All three of the teams mentioned have games in hand on the Bulls. So every time the Bulls take the ice getting the win and two points is paramount.

The first game of the three will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville Friday night. And if the Bulls can manage to safely return in the middle of a snow and ice storm predicted this weekend, they will be off until January 30 and 31 when Evansville will come to the Pelham Civic Complex to finish out the three game stretch. Birmingham has played extremely well against the Thunderbolts as of late.

The Bulls won the last two games by a combined score of 10-4. They defeated the Thunderbolts 6-1 back on New Years Eve despite only having 14 skaters available for the game. The last time the two met was last week when the Bulls got their first shootout win of the season 4-3. Both these games were played in Evansville.

For the Bulls MacGregor Sinclair and Matt Wood have led the way against Evansville. Sinclair has a pair of goals and two assists in four games vs. Evansville while Wood has a goal and three assists in four games as well. Hayden Stewart has been nearly unbeatable against Evansville this season giving up only three goals in two games stopping 80 of 83 shots on goal in two games. Talor Joseph, a former Thunderbolt goalie, won last week's game in Evansville in the shootout.

Evansville has also won three of their last four winning a pair of close games over second place Pensacola over the weekend 3-2 and 2-1. They held a high scoring Ice Flyers team to just 20 shots on goal in the second of those wins with Kristian Stead in goal. Stead has played in all four games against Birmingham this season winning the first two times early in the season while dropping the last two.







