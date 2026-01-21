Saturday's Wiener Dog Races Moved to 3 p.m. Due to Weather

The Knoxville Ice Bears are making a schedule change ahead of this weekend's home games at the Civic Coliseum. Saturday's game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers will now be played at 3 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled 7:30 p.m. start time. The decision comes with the possibility of snowfall expected during the weekend.

"We have deemed it to be in the best interest of our fans, team, staff and opponents to move Saturday's game up to the afternoon to help ensure everyone is able to enjoy the game and get home safely," said Ice Bears General Manager Dave Feather. "We look forward to seeing everyone come out and enjoy the annual Wiener Dog Races at the Civic Coliseum this Saturday."

The Ice Bears will face Pensacola Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Coliseum to open the weekend with Peanuts Night. The team will be wearing officially licensed Peanuts jerseys that will be available for auction following the game.

"We understand a change like this in the middle of the week can create an inconvenience for our fans. However, we believe this action is necessary to prioritize safety in our community," said Ice Bears President and CEO Mike Murray. "We appreciate the city, the league and the Ice Flyers organization for their willingness and cooperation to work with us for one of our favorite events of the season."

