Blue vs. White Tickets Available Now

Published on January 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs will be hosting their third annual Blue vs. White Exhibition Game on Tuesday, February 17, with puck drop scheduled for 10:35 A.M. at Berglund Center.

Group registration closes on Friday, January 23rd.

Gates open at 9:00 A.M., and tickets are still available to the general public, online or at the Berglund Center box office. Tickets are available online here. Gate 3 box office will be open the day of for single game purchases.

The exhibition will feature a 'Blue vs. White' intersquad scrimmage, with two 20-minute periods played by the Dawgs followed by a skills competition. Gates 1, 2, 4, 7,10 and 12 will only be sanctioned for school arrivals, and schools will be assigned specific gates to enter the arena. Gate 3 will be the only gate available for the public to enter the event.

Schools and groups will be seated in all concourse sections.

Season ticket holders are required to purchase tickets are not able to sit in their normal seats.

Non-school groups looking to purchase single game tickets will be able to purchase tickets only in the box sections and tickets are $15/each.

Parking is $10 and no shuttle service available, "Parking Pass A" is accepted, however the parking flow will be different from standard game format.

Club 611 will be closed, no alcohol will be served.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Macon Mayhem on Friday, January 23, at 7:00 P.M. EST at the Macon Coliseum. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







