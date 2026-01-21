Rivermen Sign Forward Zac Sirota

Published on January 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that they have signed forward Zac Sirota to the active roster ahead of Peoria's two-game home stretch against Q uad City and Evansville on Friday and Sunday, January 23 and 25.

Sirota, a 25-year-old native of Vaughn, in Ontario, Canada, is in his third season of professional ho ckey and has spent th e last two with the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL. Over his last f ew seasons with Binghamton, Sirota has garnered 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) in 65 games with the Black Bears. Sirota was a member of Binghamton's 2025 FPHL championship team with fellow teammate Conor McAnanama. Sirota was called up to the Quad City Storm for two games last season and netted a goal and an assist for the Storm.

Before making a name for himself in the FPHL, Sirota played overseas in German y and Sweden while also playing two games for the Knoxville Ice Bears in 2024. Sirota also suited up for the State University of New York-Canton for two years, playing at t he NCAA- Division III level.

Sirota and the Rivermen will be in action this Friday and Sunday as Peoria hosts Quad City and Evansville, respectively, on January 23 and 25 at 7:15 and 3:15 pm. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 309-676-1040.







SPHL Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.