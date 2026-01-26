Peoria Improves to 10-0 in 2026 Following 3-1 Victory over Evansville

Published on January 25, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen (26-8-1) improved to a 10-0-0 record in 2026 with a 3-1 win on Sunday over the Evansville Thunderbolts (16-12-6) at Carver Arena. Brandon Stojcevski, Michael McChesney, and Connor Szmul scored for Peoria, while goaltender Connor McAnanama stopped 23 of 24 shots for his second Rivermen victory.

Now in possession of the longest winning streak in the SPHL this season and firm control of first place in the standings, Peoria will start a stretch of eight straight games on the road. This stretch begins with a weekend series in Huntsville, where the team will take on the second-place Huntsville Havoc on Friday and Saturday, January 30 and 31, at Propst Arena in Huntsville, AL. Face-off for both nights is set for 7:00 pm CT.

FIRST PERIOD

Despite the Thunderbolts holding an early shots-on-goal lead in the first period, the Rivermen rallied and unleashed an offensive blitz in the second half of the first period. It started with Cory Dennis corralling the puck in the high slot and sending a hard shot toward the net that was initially saved by Evansville goaltender Cody Karpinski. But that save produced a rebound that Brandon Stojcevski picked up right in front of the net and fired home to give Peoria a 1-0 lead. Just four minutes later, on their first power play, the Rivermen scored again. Alec Baer carried the puck up through center ice and into the offensive zone. With a little extra room thanks to the power play, Baer streaked over to his right before sending a wrist shot to the net. Michael McChesney was standing right in front of the Evansville netminder and deflected the shot before Karpinski could react to the change of direction. The puck sailed into the net, and McChesney earned his fourth goal in the last two games. Leading 2-0, Peoria was hungry for more, and they found it while skating four-on-four. After moving the puck from the right-wing corner up to the half-boards, Alec Baer again fired a shot on the net, this time from the top of the right-wing circle. Again, Karpinski made the initial save, but it also produced a rebound to a Rivermen right in front of the net. This time, Connor Szmul was able to elevate the rebound up and over Karpinski's outstretched pad to give Peoria a 3-0 lead.

SECOND PERIOD

The Rivermen took the fight to the Thunderbolts, up 3-0. Despite a key power play and a shots-on-goal advantage of 9-3, Peoria was unable to extend its lead in the middle period.

THIRD PERIOD

Yesterday, all of Evansville's goals were scored in the second period in a losing effort to Quad City. The same was true on Sunday against the Rivermen. While on their third power play of the game, the Thunderbolts found the net off a deflected point shot to deny Connor McAnanama his first shutout in the SPHL. Regardless, the Rivermen wouldn't allow any more goals for the Bolts and held firm for another 3-1 win on home ice.







