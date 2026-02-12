Rivermen to Host Grateful Dead Night on February 27, 2026

Published on February 12, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







The Peoria Rivermen will host their second "Grateful Dead Night" at Peoria Civic Center-Carver Arena on Friday, February 27, 2026 for fans of the legendary rock band.

Tickets are currently on sale now starting at just $15.

The Rivermen will again wear on the ice, specially themed and licensed Tie-Dye Grateful Dead hockey jerseys. The jersey design features the iconic "Steal Your Face" logo co-branded with the Peoria Rivermen logo inside, along with the "Dancing Bears" down the sleeves of the jersey. Special in game promotions will feature Grateful Dead Music, Trivia and Video Board features on Grateful Dead facts all game long.

A special line of co-brand Peoria Rivermen/Grateful Dead merchandise will be available to purchase inside Carver Arena on this night only. Items for sale include a Replica Jersey, Puck, T-Shirts, Hat and Hooded Sweatshirt. Graphics on all items will include the Grateful Dead "Steal Your Face" and "Dancing Bears" logo along with the Rivermen Captain logo.

To purchase tickets to the Grateful Dead Night at Carver Arena, fans can visit the Peoria Rivermen official webpage at www.rivermen.net, by calling 309-676-1040 or by logging on to ticketmaster.com.

More about the Grateful Dead:

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees, as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMY© Awards. The Grateful Dead celebrated their 66th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart - a feat no other artist has achieved - claiming the Guinness World Records title for the most Top 40 albums charted on the US Billboard 200.

For more information on the Grateful Dead at www.dead.net or Peoria Rivermen at www.rivermen.net.







SPHL Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.