Jaunich Returns to Huntsville
Published on February 12, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the return of forward, Jack Jaunich.
Jaunich has spent this season in The ECHL making appearances with both the Kalamazoo Wings and the Norfolk Admirals.
The Minnesota native suited up for 12 games with the Wings and posted 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) before a 17-game run in Norfolk where he tallied 4 points (3 goals, 1 assist).
