Havoc Push Past Storm, Sweep Weekend Series

Published on February 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc completed their comeback in the third period for a 4-2 win and weekend sweep against the Quad City Storm.

Right to begin of the first period tensions were high, spilling over from the day prior. The Storm wasted no time, getting on the board at 3:24. They extended their lead to 2-0 at 14:40, increasing the pressure on the Havoc. Despite a hooking penalty leaving Huntsville a man short, Josh Kestner scored a short-handed goal after being awarded a penalty shot.

Going into the second period down by one, the Havoc skated hard for opportunities while being outshot by Quad City 14-13. Austin Alger, assisted by Cole Golka, tied the game at 10:03, taking a 2-2 score into the second intermission.

Both teams fought for a go-ahead goal in the third period. At 14:06, Gio Procopio, backed by Cole Golka and Austin Alger, put a puck behind the opposite goalie and made the game-winning goal. With the help of Cole Golka, Josh Kestner made the insurance goal just under three minutes later.

Dysen Skinner stopped 30-of-32 shots to ensure the win. Huntsville went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Friday, February 13 against the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center.







